Homer, Neb.
Valera Ellen Horak, 98, of Homer, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Mission, Texas following a short illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. The Rev. Michael Keating will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Valera was born on June 9, 1920, in Sioux City, the daughter of Emmett and Goldie (Watkins) DeHarty. Valera grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School.
She worked for Sue Bee Honey before her marriage to Joseph F. Horak on April 29, 1946. After the marriage, Valera and Joseph lived in Winnebago, Neb. for many years. Valera was a bookkeeper in Winnebago and Walthill, Neb. She worked up to the birth of her first child then she was a full-time mother and homemaker which she extremely enjoyed. They have lived in Homer for the last 14 years.
Valera enjoyed dancing, fishing, playing cards, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She collected matchbooks and salt and pepper shakers from their travel destinations.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph of Homer; five children, Thomas Horak of Hubbard, Neb., Jim Horak (Marilyn) of Homer, Karen M. Horak (Karen Morris) of Fort Collins, Colo., Dan Horak of Winnebago, and Dennis Horak (Gale) of Lincoln, Neb.; 11 grandchildren, Keith Epting, Molly Copple, Shelly Copple, Megan Copple-Harrison, Brian Horak, James Horak, Stephanie McDonald, Erin Morgan, Cindy Pearson, Jacob Horak and Kiley Horak; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Valera was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Everett and Cecil DeHarty.
Memorials may be made to the local Alzheimer's Association, 1315 Zenith Drive, Sioux City, IA 51103.