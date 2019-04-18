Alton, Iowa
Valeria Susan (Jungers) Streff, 90, of Alton, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, with the the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a rosary and a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.
Valeria was born on Dec. 18, 1928, in Hospers, Iowa, the daughter of Peter and Angeline (Langenhorst) Jungers. Valeria was raised in the Hospers/Alton area and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Alton in 1946.
On June 6, 1949, she married Milo Streff in Hospers. They raised their family and farmed in rural Alton until retiring in January 1987. Milo passed away on May 18, 2015. Valeria moved to Prairie Ridge Care Center in December 2015.
Valeria was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, trips to the casino, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, golf and bowling in the earlier years, a good bowl of chili and a red beer.
Survivors include her nine children, Tom Streff of Dallas, Texas, Pat (Steve) Heying of San Antonio, Texas, Jim (Jane) Streff of West Plains, Mo., Terry (Dawn) Streff of Orange City, Gail (Dean) List of Waterloo, Neb., John (Karen) Streff of Orange City, Mary (Mike) Trizila of Sioux City, Betsy (Dan) Stoll of Orange City, and Bill (Cindy) Streff of Urbandale, Iowa; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Arnold Streff of Remsen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Milo; her parents, Peter and Angeline Jungers; stepfather, J.W. Jungers; brother, Walter Jungers; half brothers, Joe, Ambrose, Paul Jungers, and Lloyd Shaffhausen; half sisters, Ethel (Edwin) Jungers and Lucinda (Ferd) Full; and a great-grandson, Thomas Streff.
The family would like to thank the Rev. Daniel Greving for providing spiritual strength, the wonderful staff at Prairie Ridge Care Center, Kacy and the Hospice team for their care and comfort, and Patsy, Jo, and Sheila for their love and support of our dearest mother.
Mom left us a legacy of patience, understanding, encouragement, and unconditional love and we will miss her every day.