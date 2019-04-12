Sioux City
Vanessa E. Ballard, 48, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, following a week-long battle with an infection.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Vanessa was born on July 23, 1970, in Sioux City, to Willis and Mary (Bailey) Ballard. She graduated from West High School. Vanessa began dating Ted Jolin when she was 22-years old, and together they had three daughters.
Vanessa's dream was to open her own catering business. She loved serving others and had a famous signature potato salad that everyone loved. She enjoyed reading and writing. Most importantly, Vanessa loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Sammy (Parker Parmelee) Ballard, Sabrina (Kylee) Langseth, and Teddi Ann (Devin Wynn) Jolin; brothers, Wesley Ballard and Wayne Ballard; sisters, Vonda Henry, Valerie (John Clancey) Rogers, and Veronica (Fred Snoozy) Ballard; grandchildren, Samson O'Kane and Lucy Langseth; and her fur babies, Delilah and Eddie.
Vanessa was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Willis Ballard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.