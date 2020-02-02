Ponca, Neb.

Velma F. Bottorff, 91, of Ponca, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at a Sioux City care center.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Ponca. Pastors Cathy Cole and Todd Schlitter will officiate. Burial will be in Ponca City Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. today, at the church. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Velma F. Sherman was born on Jan. 6, 1929, at home in rural Dixon County, Neb., to Guy and Effie (Rogers) Sherman. On Jan. 6, 1948, she married Clayton C. Bottorff in Sioux City. Clayton passed away on April 26, 2008. She was a lifetime resident of Ponca, and was a hard-working farm wife and homemaker for her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and was a lover of all things "babies." She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ponca.

Velma enjoyed playing Rummy Cube, cards, and putting together puzzles. She treated everyone she met with respect, and had a strong resolve when it came to her family. Her dedication to family led to a close-knit family, dedicated to one another. The whole family still gets together once a year for the Bottorff "Thanksmas in July!"