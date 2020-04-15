× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Velma Luhr

Sioux City

Centenarian Velma Luhr passed away at Sunrise Retirement Center on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Due to the state and federal guidance on public gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Velma was born at home on the family farm near Wakefield, Neb., on July 24, 1919, the eighth of 11 children of Francis J. Kimbell and Gertrude M. (FitzSimmons) Kimbell. Educated in rural schools, she took normal training in high school, graduating in 1937. She was the first homecoming queen for Allen High School in Allen, Neb.

A couple of summers spent at Wayne State Teachers College qualified her to teach the lower grades in country schools. While teaching at Oakdale School between Waterbury and Allen, Neb., an older brother of several of her students noticed her and began courting. Velma married Earl Luhr on Sept. 1, 1940. They lived in Sioux City and Velma began her life as a homemaker.