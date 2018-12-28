Cherokee, Iowa
Velma Ruth Townsend, 83, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2018, at her residence.
Private family service will be held at a later date. Andrew Klumpp will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Cherokee. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
Velma Ruth Townsend, the daughter of Fred and Ruth (Case) Hobach, was born on Aug. 25, 1935, on the family farm in Tilden Township near Marcus, Iowa. She was baptized at an early age and confirmed on April 23, 1950 at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus. Her confirmation verse was Luke 10:42. Velma attended school in Marcus, where she was Homecoming Queen in 1953. She graduated from Marcus High School in 1954.
On Oct. 7, 1960, Velma was united in marriage to Ronald Townsend at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. Following their marriage, they lived on the farm in Spring Township, where they enjoyed farming and raising cattle together for many years before retiring to Cherokee in 1995.
Velma was active in Martha's Circle at church. She enjoyed volunteering at the church and nursing home. She liked crafts and watching ball games on television.
She is survived by one sister, Phyllis Cuthrell of Aurelia, Iowa; one brother, Wilbur Hohbach of Marcus; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Townsend; and her parents, Fred and Ruth Hohbach.