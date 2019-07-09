{{featured_button_text}}

Sanborn, Iowa

85, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service: July 10 at 2 p.m., Cornerstone United Reformed Church, Sanborn. Burial: Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: July 10 at 1 p.m., at the church. Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.

Celebrate
the life of: Velma Verbrugge
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments