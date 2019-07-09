Sanborn, Iowa
85, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service: July 10 at 2 p.m., Cornerstone United Reformed Church, Sanborn. Burial: Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: July 10 at 1 p.m., at the church. Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.
Sanborn, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
85, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service: July 10 at 2 p.m., Cornerstone United Reformed Church, Sanborn. Burial: Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: July 10 at 1 p.m., at the church. Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.