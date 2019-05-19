Elk Point, S.D.
Venita Margaret Suing, 89, of Elk Point, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Pioneer Valley Living & Rehab. Center in Sergeant Bluff.
A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point, with the Rev. Joe Vogel officiating. Burial of ashes will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober of Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Venita was born on a farm near Westfield, Iowa, on Sept. 30, 1929, to Raymond Heck and Margaret Balanga. The family, including three daughters and a son, moved to Elk Point where Venita grew up and graduated from Elk Point High School.
Venita met the love of her life, Marvin Suing while attending a dance at Shore Acres in Riverside, and they were married on July 2, 1949 at. St Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point. They were blessed with four children, Janet, John, Jeff, and Joe.
Venita belonged to the Moose Club holding several different offices throughout the years. She also was a member of the Eagle Auxiliary.
Venita did a lot of volunteer work at the Bargain Center, went door to door for the Heart fund, Cancer Association and Kidney Foundation. She also helped children in the CCD program with learning their prayers and helped with church dinners.
Venita loved to dance, play cards, read books, and try new recipes. She always loved to see her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Janet (Larry) Nickum of Sioux City, John (Rosemary) Suing of Elk Point, and Jeff Suing of Sioux City; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin of 68 years; her son, Joe Suing; her great-grandchild, Hunter Byers; two sisters, Marge Doohen and Mary Ellen French; and one brother, Raymond Heck Jr.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Siouxland for taking a wonderful care they had given to Venita.