Vera Juanita Petrich

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Archer Reformed Church in Archer. The Rev. Matt Lee will officiate. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Sheldon, Iowa. Visitation will be today from 2 to 7 p.m., with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m., at Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn, Iowa.

Vera, daughter of Howard and Naomi (Saupe) Cleveringa, was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Sheldon. She spent her early childhood years in rural Archer, where she attended school, graduating from Archer High School with the class of 1951. The following year, she furthered her education at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, and upon completion of her studies, obtained a bookkeeping position with the Archer Cooperative from 1952 until 1955.

On Dec. 4, 1954, Vera was united in marriage to Norman William Petrich at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon. Her life took a different turn as she and Norman began their agricultural endeavor together and welcomed three children to their family: Linda, Mark and Emily. Being an Iowa farmwife meant Vera's days were always full, and usually rewarding. Besides taking care of her home and children, she managed a huge garden every summer and froze or canned the produce for everyone to enjoy in the year ahead. While Norman and the hired men were handling the crop production, it was Vera's responsibility to make sure their sheep were tended to. As her own "flock" got older, Vera resumed her bookkeeping duties at the Cooperative in Archer, beginning in 1968 and working until her retirement in 1995.