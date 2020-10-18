Vera Mae Stoltze

Sioux City

Vera Mae Stoltze, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned for the Spring of 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Vera was born March 14, 1931, in Cleghorn, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mary (Ebert) Miller. She graduated from Cleghorn High School.

Vera married Henry "Hank" Earl Stoltze on May 3, 1953, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City. To this union, four children were adopted and raised with love. Hank passed away on May 25, 1985, in Sioux City.

Vera worked as a bookkeeper for various companies and retired from Crescent Electric. She enjoyed dancing with Hank, playing cards with friends and a good game of Yahtzee with family, golf, gardening, and taking walks.