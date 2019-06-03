Sioux City
Vera Roy, 95, of Sioux City, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at a Sioux City care facility.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Climbing Hill, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Vera Ione Spangler, the daughter of Ralph and Ruth (Goodrich) Spangler, was born on Aug. 1, 1923, on a farm near Climbing Hill. She graduated from Climbing Hill High School and later received teachers training for two years at Western Union College in Le Mars, Iowa.
On May 18, 1945, she was united in marriage to Dallas Roy, and they had four children.
Vera worked for 19 years in the Sioux City Senior Center craft shop. She was also a lifetime member of the Sioux City Senior Center for Active Generations. Dallas died in February 2009. After losing her husband, Vera moved to Pheasant Acres Apartments.
Vera is survived by her children, Cindy (Wayne) Kurle, Adrian (Jackie) Roy and Rob (Deb) Roy; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Pam Hefner.