Sioux City
Verda E. Diede, 96, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Boulevard in Sioux City, with the Rev. Tim Squier officiating. A luncheon and a time of fellowship will follow the service. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Verda was born April 14, 1922, in Knoxville Ill., the middle daughter of Axel and Selma Stomberg. In 1939, she graduated from Knoxville High School and went on to attend Knoxville School of Business where she received an Associate’s Degree in accounting. After graduation, she went to work for the government where she worked in the Pentagon as a teletype operator during World War II.
She then met and married Floyd Diede on Dec. 11, 1943, and two children were born to this union, Lloyd Diede and Marsha (Diede) Jarman. They moved to Sioux City, where she worked various jobs until retiring from 7-Eleven. Her husband passed away on June 3, 1994. She then became an active member of Riverside Lutheran Church where she belonged to the Women's Circle and Women's Quilting and enjoyed going to Sunday school with her great-grandchildren and playing bingo.
She loved all the friends she made at Riverside Gardens, Northpark Senior Living and Touchstone Living Center.
She is survived by her son, Lloyd and wife, Barbara Diede of Hinton, Iowa; her daughter, Marsha Jarman of Sioux City; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother, Virgil Stomberg; one sister, Arla Cochran; one grandson, Kip Jarman; and two sons-in-law, Douglas Jarman and John Aman.