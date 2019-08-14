Sioux City
Verla Jo (Hoelker) Carroll, 91, of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at her residence.
A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa. The Rev. Michael Erpelding will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Kennebec Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with family present from 6 p.m., and a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Verla Jo Hoelker was born on June 1, 1928, in Lawton, Iowa, to Joseph and Katherine Hoelker. She attended Cathedral High School, where she graduated in 1946. She married Paul Carroll on June 23, 1950. Paul passed away on Oct. 18, 1995.
In her early years, Verla worked as a switchboard operator at the Warrior Hotel. Later, when she became a wife and mother, she spent her life caring for her family and home. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, and was an active member of the Sloan Golf Course for many years.
Verla enjoyed refinishing wood furniture, gardening, sewing, making kids' clothes, and golfing.
Survivors include her son, Marty and his wife, Marla, and their four children, Jennifer, Brian, Josh and Al; her daughter, Paula; her daughter, Pam and her husband, Jason, and their children, Amanda and Jeremy; her son, Rex, his daughters, Katie and Kelsey; her daughter, Renae and her husband, Rusty, and their sons, Dustin and Josh; and her daughter, Joanne and her husband, Gary, and their six children, Katie, Kristi, Brianna, Chelsey, Jamie, and Dallas; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Katherine Hoelker; brothers, Joe Hoelker and Leroy Hoelker; and sisters, Evelyn Henrings and Ilene Reynolds.
Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix.