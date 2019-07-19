Paullina, Iowa
93, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Service: July 22 at 2 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina. Burial: Liberty Township Cemetery, Calumet, Iowa. Visitation: July 22 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Paullina, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
93, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Service: July 22 at 2 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina. Burial: Liberty Township Cemetery, Calumet, Iowa. Visitation: July 22 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.