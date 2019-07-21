{{featured_button_text}}

Paullina, Iowa

93, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Service: July 22 at 2 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina. Burial: Liberty Township Cemetery, Calumet, Iowa. Visitation: July 22, 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Verlee Strahmann
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments