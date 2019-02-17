Moville, Iowa
Vern Darrell Knudsen, 95, of Moville, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holly Springs Bible Fellowship, with Pastor Jim Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Pierson Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 6 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Vern Knudsen was born on July 11, 1923, in Kingsley, Iowa, the son of Andrew and Vera (Pierce) Knudsen. He attended Kingsley country schools. Mr. Knudsen had lived at his home in Moville for many years, but in recent years, lived in the Kingsley Nursing and Rehab Center.
Vern married Margaret Faulkender on June 6, 1944, and the couple celebrated their 73-year anniversary last year. He and Margaret had three children, Sharyl, Denise and Tod. He and his family attended the Pierson Christian Church for many years, where Vern served as a deacon, board president and an elder. Later, he attended Holly Springs Bible Fellowship.
Vern and his family enjoyed traveling and camping during the summer months. He also enjoyed maintaining a large family garden. He and Margaret lived on his family farm until they moved to a home in Moville in 1960. Vern worked for many years as a lineman for the Woodbury County Rural Electric Cooperative and later worked on the maintenance staff at Woodbury Central Community Schools in Moville. He loved his position there and worked until he was 85 years old. He particularly enjoyed helping decorate the school during holidays and celebrations. He also enjoyed collecting mechanical banks during his life.
Vern is survived by his wife; and his three children, Sharyl (Michael) Hinrichs, Denise Heiman and Tod Knudsen. He is also survived by a brother, Charles in Illinois; five grandchildren, including Blake Hinrichs, Yvonne (Benny) Merrill, Brooke (Trey) Gomes, Kelly (Brian) Whitmore and Kate (Mark) Bacome. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Ray and Ethel Faulkender; three brothers, Howard, Russell and Glenn; and three sisters, Thelma, Ruth and Vera.