Vern J. Ramesbotham

Sioux City, formerly McCook Lake, S.D.
Vern James Ramesbotham, 92, of Sioux City, formerly of McCook Lake, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.
Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Vern was born on Jan. 31, 1928, to Earl and Lora Grove Ramesbotham. He lived his entire life in the Union County, S.D. area. He attended a one room country school, Gibson 13, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1945.
He met Waldene Michaelsen dancing at the Tomba Ballroom. They married in 1949. They farmed together for 28 years near Jefferson and Elk Point. He retired to a house on McCook Lake, where he was a member of the Izaak Walton League.
Vern served for 22 years in the Naval Reserve, retiring with the rank of chief petty officer, first class.
Vern was a curious person who explored snorkeling, bowling, golf, roller skating and traveling to Australia and Hawaii. His serious interests were fishing, slalom water skiing, ballroom dancing and flying. A life-time member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, he was a general aviation pilot certified in pontoon water landing. He owned two commercially built airplanes before building his own, a Zenair, in his garage. He was a gifted mechanic who could repair anything, often creating unique pieces of equipment to meet a need on the farm.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Ramesbotham.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Ramesbotham.