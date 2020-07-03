Verna J. Schweers
Ponca, Neb.
Verna Joy Schweers, 79, of Ponca, passed away on June 30, 2020 at a local nursing home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Burial will be in Ponca Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Verna was born on July 17, 1940, in Ponca, to Vernon and Joyce (Crain) Grosvenor. She graduated high school and was united in marriage to Dietrich Schweers on Jan. 15, 1961 in Ponca.
She was a member of the Extension Club, Liberty Bells, Salem Lutheran Church, Quilting Ladies and enjoyed donating quilts to Camp Carol Joy Holling. Verna enjoyed square dancing, gardening, quilting, traveling, tending to her chickens, being a 4-H mom and spending time with her grandchildren. She especially loved making quilts for various charities as well as for her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 59 and a half years, Dietrich Schweers of Ponca; five children, Lisa (Steve) Mollenhauer of Pueblo West, Colo., Rick (Marcella) Schweers of Ponca, Lora (Jerry) Truesdell of Ogood, Ind., Theresa (David) Navrkal of Elk Point, S.D., and Kathryn (Doyle) Fischer of Tea, S.D.; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Zach) Dodson, Kimberly (Josh) Mollenhauer, Sarah (Kory) Erickson, Tyler (Amanda) Schweers, Mattie Schweers, Abby Schweers, Grace Truesdell, Dakota Navrkal, and Devin Fischer; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Matthew Schweers, and one on the way; sisters, Helen (John) Schweers and Elizabeth Anne Smith; and her special friends, the birthday girls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson, Dylan Fischer.
