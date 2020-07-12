× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Verna J. Smith

Lawton, Iowa

Verna Joy (Weston) Smith, 78, of Lawton, passed away on July 4 2020.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes in Sioux City.

Verna was born on Sept. 2, 1941, to Archie and Gladys (Robinson) Weston. She graduated from Lawton High School. Her career was in banking and trucking with her husband, Howard.

She married Howard C. Smith on March 6, 1964. To this union they had three children, daughters, Eva and Debra, and son, Lynn.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, and spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids.

Those left to honor and cherish her memories are her husband of 56 years, Howard; daughter, Debra; son, Lynn (Kimberly) Smith; son-in-law, Michael Huseman; grandkids, Parrish (Logan), Steven (Jacalyn), Elizabeth, Anthony (Shaina), and Destanie; great-granddaughters, Chloe, Amelia, Nova, and Luna; sisters, Patty and Mary; brother, Arthur; their spouses; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Gladys; mother-in-law, Alma Smith; father-in-law, Orville (Ina Phoebe) Smith; sister, Betty; daughter, Eva; granddaughter, Mandy; and two nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Verna Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.