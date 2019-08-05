Granville, Iowa
Verna Mae Bunkers, 94, of Granville, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation with family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a rosary and a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.
Verna was born Oct. 8, 1924, on a farm near Granville, the daughter of Theodore and Frances (Kokenge) Klein. Her childhood was spent on the Klein family farm near Granville. She attended country school, which was about a half a mile west of the farm. She went to school through the eighth grade as her father said her help was needed on the farm.
As a young woman, she moved from the farm to Alton, Iowa, where she was a maid for the Murphy and Foreman families. She met Tony Bunkers, who was the postmaster in Granville, and they were married on June 14, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville. Tony passed away in July 1978. Verna was a lifelong Granville resident. Her occupation was homemaker. She also was employed at Spalding Schools serving students lunch.
In 1981, she received her high school diploma from Northwest Technical College and surprised her children at Christmas by giving them a copy of her diploma. She was especially proud her five children were college graduates.
Verna traveled throughout the U.S. to visit family and friends. She spent more than 20 winters in the Venture Out Retirement Community in Mesa, Ariz. One of the activities she took up at Venture Out was playing pool, and she was a member of the Poolettes, who traveled to other area retirement communities to play matches. She especially enjoyed two international trips with her children, Suzanne, Dale and Denny, to meet cousins in Luxembourg and Germany.
In October 2015, Verna moved into Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen, and then in May 2016 to Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen.
She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She also was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, DAV Auxiliary, Christian Mothers and Catholic Order of Foresters.
Survivors include her children, Suzanne Bunkers of Mankato, Minn., Linda Bunkers (Dan) Kennedy of Clear Lake, Iowa, Denny (Barb) Bunkers of Spokane, Wash., and Dan (Julie) Bunkers of Goodyear, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Klein of Granville; one sister, Clarice (Gerald) Roder of Remsen; one sister-in-law, Jean Ballard of Carroll, Iowa; and Arnie Streff of Alton was a close friend following the death of Verna's husband and Arnie's wife.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; her parents; one son, Dale Bunkers; one sister, Lois (Gene) Wiltgen; three brothers, Marcel (Ann) Klein, Merlyn (Jeanne) (Jan) Klein and Thomas Klein; and one sister-in-law, Angie Klein.
Pallbearers will be Dean Bunkers, Matt Kennedy, Dave Klein, Jeff Klein, Steve Klein, and Tom Roder. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Bowman, Kim Brewer, Danny Bunkers Jr., Jennifer Castillo, Lisa Castillo, Megan Coyle, Ryan Kennedy, Lori Slaughter, and Margerie St. John.