Granville, Iowa

94, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Service: Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Granville. Burial: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 9 from 4-7 p.m., at the church. Fisch Funeral Home, Remsen, Iowa.

the life of: Verna Mae Bunkers
