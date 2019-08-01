Granville, Iowa
94, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Service: Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Granville. Burial: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 9 from 4-7 p.m., at the church. Fisch Funeral Home, Remsen, Iowa.
Granville, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
94, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Service: Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Granville. Burial: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 9 from 4-7 p.m., at the church. Fisch Funeral Home, Remsen, Iowa.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.