Vernis M. Perret

Vernis was a 75-year member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. She and George enjoyed bowling, and she had a fondness for gardening and bird watching. She will forever be remembered as the loving care giver for her extended family, planning many gatherings and reunions, as well as caring for her co-workers, her many friends, their family members and her grandchildren. This, along with her fervent love of the practice of her Catholic faith, defined what she believed to be her mission in life.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, George Perret of Sioux City; her daughter, Kathy Perret of Sioux City; her daughter and son-in-law, Jeani and Scott Murtha of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; along with their children, Andy (Caroline) Murtha of San Antonio, Texas, Kevin Murtha, of Apple Valley, Calif., Jenny (Andrew) Augustine of Cedar Rapids, and Craig (Jenna) Murtha of Chaska, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Claire Murtha of San Antonio, and Bennett Augustine of Cedar Rapids; brothers-in-law, Pete Perret, Ron (Carol) Perret, and Frank Holford, all of Colorado; maternal aunt, Fran Koob; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews throughout the country.

Vernis was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother, Orville; her brother and sister-in-law, Emmett and Mary Hodapp; and many brothers and sisters-in-law of George's family.