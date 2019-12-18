Sioux City
Vernis M. Perret, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Roger Linnan officiating. Visitation with the family will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a vigil service at 5:30 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com
Vernis was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Granville, Iowa, to John and Margaret (Koob) Hodapp. She graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Granville. She then attended Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha. Following completion, she began her working life at Knapp & Spencer Company Wholesale Hardware in Sioux City from 1951 to 1959.
It was there that she met the love of her life, George L. Perret. Vernis and George were married on Nov. 29, 1958 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. To this union two daughters were born, Kathleen Perret and Jeanine (Perret) Murtha. In their younger years, Vernis stayed home to care for the girls. She later returned to work for Dividend Gas for six years and the Woodbury County Treasurer Office for 23 years until her retirement.
Vernis was a 75-year member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. She and George enjoyed bowling, and she had a fondness for gardening and bird watching. She will forever be remembered as the loving care giver for her extended family, planning many gatherings and reunions, as well as caring for her co-workers, her many friends, their family members and her grandchildren. This, along with her fervent love of the practice of her Catholic faith, defined what she believed to be her mission in life.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, George Perret of Sioux City; her daughter, Kathy Perret of Sioux City; her daughter and son-in-law, Jeani and Scott Murtha of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; along with their children, Andy (Caroline) Murtha of San Antonio, Texas, Kevin Murtha, of Apple Valley, Calif., Jenny (Andrew) Augustine of Cedar Rapids, and Craig (Jenna) Murtha of Chaska, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Claire Murtha of San Antonio, and Bennett Augustine of Cedar Rapids; brothers-in-law, Pete Perret, Ron (Carol) Perret, and Frank Holford, all of Colorado; maternal aunt, Fran Koob; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews throughout the country.
Vernis was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother, Orville; her brother and sister-in-law, Emmett and Mary Hodapp; and many brothers and sisters-in-law of George's family.
The family would like to thank the tremendous and compassionate care of the staff of MercyOne Medical Center, all medical personnel who have cared for her over the years, and her kind and generous neighbors, friends, and family; beautiful examples of true mercy in action.
Although it is hard to say goodbye, we are happy that she is now peaceful in heaven with the many loved ones she had said goodbye to over the years.
