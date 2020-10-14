Vernon C. Roberts

Sioux City

Vernon C. Roberts, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The family asks all attendees to please wear masks. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Vern was born on Nov. 9, 1937, in Onawa, Iowa, to Carl and Donabelle (Daughty) Roberts. The family moved to Sioux City when Vern was a child. He attended Joy Elementary, East Jr., East High and Morningside College. He joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed at the San Diego Base Theatre with a four-year career as a radar man on the USS Gurke. While aboard the ship, his tours of duty took him to many ports up and down the Atlantic Ocean. Vern mentioned many times that he was proud and appreciative of serving in the Navy as he was able to see the world.

When he returned to Sioux City, he married Patricia J. Graham on Aug. 20, 1960, at Calvary Episcopal Church. Vern went to work as a teller at First National Bank in Sioux City. During his 30-year career, he was elected executive vice president managing the auditing department.