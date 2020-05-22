Vernon D. Grubb
Bloomington, Ind., formerly Kingsley, Iowa
Vernon Dale Grubb, 100, of Bloomington, formerly of Kingsley, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Hearthstone Health Campus in Bloomington.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. on June 13 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Burial of his cremated remains will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com and www.rohdefh.com.
Vernon was born on Feb. 10, 1920, in Kingsley. Vernon, the youngest of five children, was the son of John and Violet (Toothman) Grubb. He was self-employed as a farmer near Kingsley.
Vernon served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. While stationed at a small airbase outside Abingdon, England, he met his wife, Nancy, in a pub called the Grapes. Nancy was a member of the British Royal Air Force stationed on the other side of Abingdon. After his discharge from the Air Force, he joined the American Legion and the Eighth Air Force Historical Society and was a life-long member of both organizations. He was also a member of the First Congregational Church in Kingsley.
Vernon and Nancy started their life together with nothing. He worked in the packing plant in Sioux City and they lived with his parents until they had enough money to start farming. They farmed the Don Wormley farm in Union Township, until buying and moving to the Bainbridge farm across the road. With the Bainbridge farm as a start, they eventually purchased two Grubb/Toothman family farms.
Through this purchase of the Grubb/Toothman farms, Vernon would eventually be the owner of two Century Farms in Plymouth County. The first farm was recognized in 1999, having originated with the family, in 1884. The second farm was recognized in 2003, having originated with the family in 1900. The Century Farms Program recognizes and honors those individuals whose families have owned the farmland for 100 years or more. The program began in 1976 as part of the Iowa Bicentennial Celebration. The program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, with the endorsement of the Iowa American Revolution Bicentennial Commission.
Vernon loved to play golf. He was a founding member of the Brookside Golf Course, Kingsley. The following are some golf memories:
Vernon got his sons, Michael and Rick, started in golf at the original Kingsley course that had sand greens.
Vernon used to team up for golf with Phil Krieg for many years and they were a formidable pair in the Kingsley league and people used to joke with him about being a lefty, until he would sink the key putts.
He was a good, steady golfer and it took Rick many years before he could beat him. Mike never did.
Vernon and Nancy used to play golf every week with the Coral Sands group when they were in Apache Junction, every winter for years.
In 2004, Vernon and Nancy went to three pro tournaments in two months - the Phoenix Open, as it used to be called, the Honda Classic and the Bay Hill Tournament.
Vernon and Rick played the Scottsdale TPC, where they play the Phoenix Open, now the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
As he got older, he would get with a number of the retired folks around town and play a round, they would just meet at the course and select teams. Rick said that he was honored to be able to play with them occasionally.
Vernon played a lot of golf in Iowa and Arizona, but he also played in Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, to name a few states.
Rick remembers when they played a golf course in Michigan and just when they got to the farthest point from the club house, it rained hard for three holes. Although soaking wet, they stayed out on the course and the sun came out. They dried off and enjoyed the rest of the round.
When Vernon was young, he attended the single room school near the family farm, and he used to trap gophers for their pelts before school. He said his dad would yell at him to get to school.
Vernon farmed all his life and had good years and tough years (during droughts in the '50s). Mike and Rick remember going with him to the Dakotas for hay. Even though there were tough years, Vernon took the family on trips each year, maybe not always far, but they always took a trip – Long Island, D.C., Minnesota, Black Hills, Oregon, to name a few. Vernon took Nancy to Disney World the year it opened the Magic Kingdom, in 1971.
Vernon was a farmer, a mechanic, an electrician, a pipe fitter, catcher, etc., his boys thought he could do anything. He was a great dad and an even better friend.
Vernon is survived by his sons, Michael John (Armiller) Grubb of Bloomington and Richard Dale (Susan) Grubb of Middletown, Del.; six grandchildren; Teresa McKenzie, Michael John Grubb Jr., Dawn Swanson, Derrick Grubb, Abraham Young, and Alexandra Cavazos; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Harlan John Grubb of Remsen, Iowa.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy (Bird) Grubb in August 2014; two sisters, Inez Preston and Verna Jaacks; one brother, Russell Grubb; and one grandson, Richard Adrian Grubb.
