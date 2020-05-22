Vernon D. Grubb

In 2004, Vernon and Nancy went to three pro tournaments in two months - the Phoenix Open, as it used to be called, the Honda Classic and the Bay Hill Tournament.

Vernon and Rick played the Scottsdale TPC, where they play the Phoenix Open, now the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

As he got older, he would get with a number of the retired folks around town and play a round, they would just meet at the course and select teams. Rick said that he was honored to be able to play with them occasionally.

Vernon played a lot of golf in Iowa and Arizona, but he also played in Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, to name a few states.

Rick remembers when they played a golf course in Michigan and just when they got to the farthest point from the club house, it rained hard for three holes. Although soaking wet, they stayed out on the course and the sun came out. They dried off and enjoyed the rest of the round.

When Vernon was young, he attended the single room school near the family farm, and he used to trap gophers for their pelts before school. He said his dad would yell at him to get to school.