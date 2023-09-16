Vernon Dale Sneller

Sioux City

Vernon Dale Sneller, 88, son of Jacob and Janet (Van Wyhe) Sneller, passed away in his sleep on Aug.11, 2023. A family graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Memorial Cemetery Sioux City. An informal Celebration for Vernon will be held at Brown's Lake, Bigelow Park Shelter at 5 p.m. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com/obituaries/vernon-sneller.

Vern was born and raised a farmer's son, near Sheldon, Iowa. He attended school in a one-room country schoolhouse in Carmel, Iowa and graduated from Sheldon High School. He received a BA degree from Central College in Pella, Iowa and later earned a Master's Degree at USD Vermillion, S.D.. Vern served his community as a Science teacher in Woodward, Le Mars and Sioux City school districts. Most of his service was in Sioux City at West Jr. and East High schools. In the summer, he painted houses, enjoyed gardening, camping and fishing with his family and selling collectibles on eBay.

During his first year at Central College, he met the love of his life, Pauline Atkins, at a Tulip Festival dance. Both dressed in traditional Dutch attire and danced in wooden shoes. They married four years later Aug. 10, 1956, in Pella. Pauline and Vern celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10, 2023. Pauline and Vern raised five children: LeeAnn, Tim, Ron, Lisa and Michael. They were both active in their church Grace United Methodist. They also enjoyed square dancing and were committee members for their group named Skirts and Flirts. For a short time, they also ran a small business aptly named VP Enterprise.

Vernon is survived by his loving wife and constant companion, Pauline (Atkins); daughter, Lee Ann; sons, Tim (Debbie), Ron (Rhonda), and Michael (Lori) of Sioux City; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Engeldinger, of Bellevue, Wash.; 12 grandchildren: Brysen Sneller, Sarah (Dagan) Davenport, Tim (Heather) Sneller, Cole (Marsha) Sneller, Nate (Missy) Sneller, Ronnie Sneller, Raven Sneller Jessica Engeldinger, Ben Engeldinger, Brandon (Jazmine) Sneller, Karalynn Sponder, Kendra Ahrnkiel and five great-grandchildren. Also Surviving are brother Lynn (Denise) Sneller, of Orange City, Iowa, sister-in-law Peggy Sneller, of Grayslake Ill.., sister-in-law Rhoda Sneller, of West Des Moines, Iowa. and brother-in-law Roger Atkins of San Francisco, Cal. Predeceasing Vern were his parents; sister, Arlene and brother-in-law, Willie Roemmich; brothers, Marvin Sneller, Lowell Sneller and Loren Sneller (infant).

In lieu of flowers or memorials please send a donation to Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank - 1735 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, 51106 (712) 276-3452.