Vernon L. Ross
Sioux City
Vernon LeRoy Ross, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday in Fairview Cemetery, Albaton, Iowa, with Stan Cook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Vern was born on July 16, 1942, in Sioux City, to Neil and Fern (Miller) Ross. He lived his entire life in Sioux City and attended East High School. Vern was a jack-of-all-trades, who worked multiple jobs. He worked many years at Floyd Valley Packing House and retired from Load King in 2009.
Vern was married four times and to these unions five children were born and he adopted two children. In 1980, Vern met the love of his life, Debra (Beach) Ross. They were married on Dec. 19 of that year. To this union, two children were born and also he raised a stepson. Vern and Debi were married for 38 years. She passed away in 2019.
Vern was a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. He was a classic car enthusiast. Most importantly, Vern loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Timothy Ross, Richard Ross, Diane Ross, Lisa Ross, Aaron Ross, James Ross, Stacey (Juan) Angeles, and Jason Coil; sister, Barb (Bill) McGillem; and many grandchildren, including Sierra Muckey, Jaelyn Angeles, and Kaden Angeles.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Fern; wife, Debra; daughter, Shawna; sister, Marcia; and brothers, Terry, David, Charles, and Dennis “Butch.”
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.