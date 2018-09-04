Osmond, Neb.
Vernon M. Gansebom, 94, of Osmond, passed away on Sept. 1, 2018, at Countryside Home in Madison, Neb.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, with military honors by the Osmond American Legion Post 326 and VFW Post 7838. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview, Neb.
Vernon is survived by his sons, Dan (Deanna) Gansebom of Osmond, and Wayne Gansebom of Madison; daughters, Diane (Randy) Lamprecht of Hornick, Iowa, and Carole (Denny) Kirby of David City, Neb.; four grandchildren, Chad (Shelly) Gansebom of Suamico, Wis., Kristin (Dave) Wortman of Lincoln, Neb., Jason (Renee) Lamprecht of Smithland, Iowa, and Jaclyn (Will) Acosta-Trejo of Omaha; two stepgrandchildren, Lynn Sabatine of West Chester, N.Y., and Mark (Tina) Kirby of David City; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Delores Wurdinger; and nieces and nephews.
Vernon was preceded in death by his wife, Donna on May 27, 2016.