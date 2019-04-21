Marcus, Iowa
Vernon Meyer, 91, of Marcus, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus, with the Rev. Kevin Roop officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie View Cemetery at Paullina. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Earnest–Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Vernon Carl Meyer was born on May 14, 1927, on a farm south of Paullina, Iowa, the son of Charlie and Hattie (Ottzen) Meyer. He was baptized on May 29, 1927, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, rural Meriden, Iowa. Vernon was one of the last students to be confirmed (his verse, Matthew 6:33) at Bethel Lutheran Church in Sutherland, Iowa. He attended Cleghorn High School. After his education, Vernon farmed with his father after his brother Elmer went into the service in 1942.
On Dec. 14, 1947, Vernon and Leola Straub were united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Germantown, Iowa. Together, they started farming northeast of Marcus in 1948. They were blessed with two children, David and Laurie. In 1968, they moved to their present farm. Along with farming, Vernon performed custom combining and raised livestock. They retired from farming in the mid-2000s.
Vernon was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus, where he held various offices. Some of his hobbies were collecting old tractors and woodworking. He and Leola also enjoyed many bus tours.
He will be missed by his three grandchildren, Mike and Becky Meyer of Paullina, Janelle and Chad Lourens of Sioux City, and Brian and Rachael Tuttle of Granville, Iowa; five great-grandchildren, Colton and Makenzie Meyer, Christopher Lourens, Amelia and Aubrey Tuttle; and a daughter-in-law, Janet Meyer of Granville.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 69 years, Leola on May 20, 2017; daughter, Laurie Tuttle on June 1, 2011; and son, David on Dec. 29, 2017.