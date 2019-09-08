Moville, Iowa
Vernon Lewis "Pete" Leisinger, 90, of Moville, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at a nursing home in Kingsley, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Moville United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Heisler Cemetery at Mapleton, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Pete was born March 12, 1929, in rural Soldier, Iowa, the son of Lewis and Nettie (Riley) Leisinger. He attended school in Mapleton and Castana, Iowa, and country schools, helping his family with the farm after that. He worked for the railroad for a short time, and then went on to work for the county. Pete married Mary Lou Reitz on May 15, 1950. Pete joined the United States Marines in 1952 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954.
Over the years, he worked for the Mapleton Municipal Light Plant, the Corp of Engineers, Big Bend Dam in Chamberlain, and the Department of Energy at the substation WAPA in Hinton, Iowa. On April 1, 1989, he retired. Mary Lou died Nov. 14, 1994. On March 12, 1996, he married Mariann Bergert. They divorced in 2019.
Pete had been a member of the Mapleton United Church of Christ, and in 1970, he became a very active member of the Moville United Methodist Church. He was a member of the American Legion in Mapleton, Iowa, and the Square Dancing Kingsley Swingers. He loved to be around his family and friends. When the kids were younger, Pete would coach Little League baseball, Cub Scouts, and Boy Scouts. He enjoyed yard work, square dancing, tinkering around the house fixing things, and was the Senior Companion of the Blue Angels.
He is survived by his three children, Dave (Margo) Leisinger, Craig (Deb) Sitzmann, both of Moville, and Cary (Kim) Leisinger of North Liberty, Iowa; six grandchildren, Joshua (special friend, Danielle) Sitzmann, Beth (Tim) Nielsen, Zach (Amanda) Leisinger, Shelby (special friend, Aaron) Leisinger, Jamin (Ale) Langtimm, and Spencer (Ariel) Langtimm; four great-grandchildren, Harper and Sawyer Nielsen, Grace and Nevaeh Leisinger; and one sister, Donna Larson of Ute, Iowa.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lou; two daughters, Patricia and Pamela; four sisters, Dorothy Archer, Gladys Phipps, Darlene Wacheldorf and Norma Kohler; and one brother, Fred Leisinger.
To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Leisinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.