Vernon Robinson
Le Mars, Iowa
Vernon Robinson, 89, of Le Mars, passed away at his home Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Plymouth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, rural Le Mars. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Vernon J. Robinson was born to Roy and Pearl Robinson, on March 24, 1931, near Bloomfield, Neb. At the age of about six months his parents, two brothers, and three sisters moved to a farm near Sioux City. He attended country schools in Iowa and high school in Jefferson, S.D. Their family then moved across the river into South Dakota and he attended and graduated from Westfield High School in 1949. Vernon was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and spent 19 months in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1954. He then began farming near Le Mars.
On Nov. 21, 1956, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Crouch from Hinton, Iowa, at Crescent Park Methodist Church in Sioux City. Vernon and Marilyn raised four children, Richard, Chris, Kevin, and Kyle. They made their home on a farm near Brunsville, Iowa, and this began their 49 years of farming together. In addition to farming, Vernon worked for Farm Service in Le Mars and then 23 years for Prince Manufacturing in Sioux City. Vernon was a farmer through and through, doing all the jobs farmers did including raising livestock.
Vernon and Marilyn took many road trips together looking for tractors and plows to restore which was a hobby of his. They moved to Le Mars in 2005 and his hobby moved to town with him; bringing along three tractors and two plows. He still has two antique tractors, one fully restored and one in progress. Vernon was an active member of Plymouth Presbyterian Church in rural Le Mars.
He was a gentle man with much love for his family. He was a good neighbor and friend to all. He will be greatly missed.
Vernon is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Marilyn; daughter, Chris Ketelsen; son, Kyle (Courtney) Robinson; grandchildren, Mariah Ketelsen, Mattea Ketelsen, Caleb (Kaelyn) Ketelsen, Cole Robinson, Clay (Tracie) Robinson, Shauna Robinson, Rygh Robinson, Allison Robinson, Rebecca (Dylan) Tackett, Tayler (Nick) Hendricks, Tanner Robinson, Roxy Robinson, and Zoe Robinson; two stepgranddaughters, RaeAnn (Tyler) Van Persum and Ryssa (Gary) Todd; eight great-grandchildren and one due in March 2021; sister-in-law, Kathy Bjorklund; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended relatives.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Richard (1977) and Kevin (2012); siblings, Gale (Vi) Robinson, Lyle Robinson, Wanda (Wayne) McCrill, Maxine (Waldon) Harding, and Ruby (Ted) Towler; niece, Susan Robinson; parents-in-law, Lloyd and Audrey Crouch; and brother-in-law, Gene Bjorklund.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials are preferred to the Akron Care Center or Hospice of Siouxland.
