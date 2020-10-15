Vernon Robinson

Le Mars, Iowa

Vernon Robinson, 89, of Le Mars, passed away at his home Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Plymouth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, rural Le Mars. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Vernon J. Robinson was born to Roy and Pearl Robinson, on March 24, 1931, near Bloomfield, Neb. At the age of about six months his parents, two brothers, and three sisters moved to a farm near Sioux City. He attended country schools in Iowa and high school in Jefferson, S.D. Their family then moved across the river into South Dakota and he attended and graduated from Westfield High School in 1949. Vernon was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and spent 19 months in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1954. He then began farming near Le Mars.