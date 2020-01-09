Veronica (Beacom) Frost

Ronnie has a zest for life, especially when it came to her family and her dogs. She was never happier than when she would put on her best wears and head off to see her special nieces and nephews. Taking walks through Sculpture Park with her four-legged kids brought her an immense amount of joy. A good day for her was getting up, having a relaxing breakfast, getting dressed up, going shopping, dining out and watching 48 Hours before bedtime.