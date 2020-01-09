Veronica (Beacom) Frost

Loveland, Colo., formerly Sioux City
Veronica C. "Ronnie" (Beacom) Frost, 78, of Loveland, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Services will be Saturday in Loveland.
Ronnie was born in Sioux City. She graduated from Heelan High School in 1958. She completed cosmetology school and opened her first business in Westminster, Colo. in 1969.
Ronnie has a zest for life, especially when it came to her family and her dogs. She was never happier than when she would put on her best wears and head off to see her special nieces and nephews. Taking walks through Sculpture Park with her four-legged kids brought her an immense amount of joy. A good day for her was getting up, having a relaxing breakfast, getting dressed up, going shopping, dining out and watching 48 Hours before bedtime.
She leaves behind a daughter, Maureen (Fred) Robinson; a son Tim Murray; her siblings, Mary (Frank) Kneifl, Paul (Diane) Beacom, Richard (Ruth) Beacom, and Jerry (Carol) Beacom plus their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in 2009; and a sister, Joanne Boyers in 2008.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her favorite charities www.fisherhouse.org or www.ddfl.org (Dumb Friends League).