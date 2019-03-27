Sioux City, formerly Denison, Iowa
Verta Mae Von Tersch, 89, of Sioux City, formerly of Denison, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
Survivors include eight children, Larry Von Tersch (Kathy) of Platte City, Mo., Sharon Tesar (Michael) of Omaha, Joan Von Tersch (Bill Wege) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, one daughter-in-law, Diane Von Tersch of Glenwood, Iowa, Dale Von Tersch (Carolyn) of Denison, Paul Von Tersch (Annette) of Wayland, Iowa, Mary Hanno (John) of Sioux City, Gene Von Tersch (Krystal Ferguson) of Denison, and Teresa Shook (Chad) of Salix, Iowa; 29 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; a stepsister-in-law, Jeanie Mork of Denison; and stepsister, Dwanna Axland of Council Bluffs; other relatives; and friends.