Armstrong, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Vertis Boysen, 87, died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Valley Vue Care Center in Armstrong.

Private family services will be held at a later date at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Galva, Iowa. Henry-Olson Funeral Home of Armstrong is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.henryolsonfuneral.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vertis was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Ida Grove, Iowa, to Gustave and Agnes (Schmidt) Boysen. After having polio in 1952 he graduated with his GED and Accounting Course from National Business Training Institute in Sioux City. He was employed at Concrete Products Company and 30 years with Wigman Company Plumbing and Heating before he retired in 1994.

On Oct. 12, 1957, he married Ruth Niemeier and they made their home in Sioux City. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. For hobbies, he enjoyed wood carving and clipping articles from the Sioux City Journal for his kids and grandkids. In his last years he enjoyed playing bingo to win stuffed animals for his great-grandchildren.