Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Sioux City
Vicki "The Little General" (DeYoung) Bainbridge, 67, of Colorado Springs, formerly Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly at UCH Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs on Dec. 26, 2018. Vicki was hospitalized on Dec. 14 after suffering a series of strokes. She was a fighter and fought courageously to the end.
A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. The Rev. Awe and Rev. Zirpel will officiate the service. A luncheon to follow immediately after at the church.
Vicki was born on Aug. 30, 1951, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Roger and Dorothy (Reich) DeYoung. Vicki loved dancing, and that is how she met her husband, Tim Bainbridge. She married Tim on Jan. 30, 1981. Her children remember her as a very kind, gentle, driven and a patient mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals and aspirations in life.
Vicki was an accomplished nurse and loved the medical field. She was a very witty, dedicated individual who loved nursing and helping others. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, and meeting her girlfriends at Culver's or the Eagles Club for an evening of dancing. She was an active and dedicated member of Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, and Redeemer Church in Sioux City, and often volunteered at various events within the surrounding community. She spent many hours working with CASA in Sioux City.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Tim; her sons, Jason (Gina) Jepsen, and Roger (Shaley) Jepsen; her brother and sisters, Randy (Cindy) DeYoung, Debbie (Al) Pottebaum and Candy (Jan) Wagner; six grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Dorothy DeYoung; and her brother, Roger DeYoung Jr.
The family would like to thank UCHealth Memorial Hospital for their efforts, care, and dedication.