Vickie L. Sheeley
Sioux City
Vickie Lee Sheeley, 53, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer.
Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday at Glad Tidings Lighthouse Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Mike Ring officiating. Burial will be in Elk Point Cemetery, Elk Point, S.D. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Vickie was the first baby born at Sioux Valley Hospital on Good Friday, March 24, 1967, to James and Ruth (Williams) Richters. She attended and graduated from Western Iowa Tech Community College in 1995 and Bio Chi Institute of Massage Therapy in 2006.
Her loves in life were God and her three loving children, Rocco N. Richters, Joseph “Joey” S. Richters and Angelica “Angel” C. (Sheeley) Russell; her five grandchildren, and extended family.
She enjoyed being involved in American Sign Language, listening to music, dancing, and helping others, making people laugh and the USA.
Survivors are her three children, Rocco N. Richters of Rapid City, S.D., Joseph “Joey” S. Richters of Sioux City, and Angelica “Angel” C. (Sheeley) Russell of Hinton, Iowa; her three brothers, Paul J. Wyatt, Timothy “Tim” A. Richters, and Dale C. Richters; and one sister, Mary K. Richters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her paternal grandparents, Christopher “Chris” and Edith Beeck; and maternal grandparents, Elmer and Evelyn Williams.
