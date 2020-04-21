× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Victor F. Helt

Sergeant Bluff

Victor F. Helt, 73, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on the morning of Friday, April 17, 2020.

There will be a celebration of life service at a later date when the risk of COVID-19 is over. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Victor was born Feb. 2, 1947, in San Diego, Calif., to Dr. Vernon Helt and Evelyn (Droll) Helt. On June 10, 1966, Victor was united in marriage to Julie Ann King. To this union four children were born: Todd, Shari, Lynsi and Michael.

Victor graduated from Central High School in 1966 and later attended Morningside College, where he studied computer science. Victor worked for IBM as a senior engineer from 1968 until 2002, when he retired. In retirement, Victor worked leisurely at Morningside College, imparting his wisdom upon the many students he crossed paths with daily. Victor also enjoyed coaching and attending his grandchildren's many sporting events and activities.