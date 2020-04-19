Victor F. Helt
Sergeant Bluff
Victor F. Helt, 73, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on the morning of Friday, April 17, 2020.
A private burial service for immediate family will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date when the risk of COVID-19 is over. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Victor was born Feb. 2, 1947, in San Diego, Calif., to Dr. Vernon Helt and Evelyn (Droll) Helt.
On June 10, 1966, Victor was united in marriage to Julie Ann King. To this union four children were born, Todd, Shari, Lynsi and Michael.
Victor graduated from Central High School in 1966 and later attended Morningside College where he studied computer science.
Victor worked for IBM as a senior engineer from 1968 until 2002, when he retired. In retirement, Victor worked leisurely at Morningside College, imparting his wisdom upon the many students he crossed paths with daily.
Victor also enjoyed coaching and attending his grandchildren's many sporting events and activities.
Victor rebuilt a 1967 Chevelle and cared for this vehicle for over 40 years. He enjoyed classic cars and attending car shows. Victor also enjoyed shooting and was a member and past president of the Hawkeye Gun Club. Victor was and is the best man his family has ever known.
He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Helt; siblings, Vincent Helt, Varick Helt (Candy), Ellen Kerr (Don), and Erika Helt; children, Todd Helt (Julie), Shari Helt-Poulsen, Lynsi Grey (Jay), and Michael Helt (Jade); and grandchildren, Jesse, Amanda, Cody, Kaden, Evan, Ethan, Joshua, Kasia and Broden.
Victor was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Vernon Helt; and his brother, Valdemar Helt.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.