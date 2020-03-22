Victor M. Runions

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

Victor M. Runions, 83, of Sergeant Bluff, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, March 26, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Daniel Ropp of Mater Dei Parish, Nativity officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Army.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Victor Marcellus Runions was born a sharecropper's son on March 25, 1936, in Moorefield, W.V., to Howard and Lillian (Smith) Runions. He entered the United States Army in 1955 and served in the Korean War.

He met his lovely wife of 55 happy years at an establishment called the Guesthouse in Schopfloch, Germany, in 1962.

Victor and Lieselotte were married in April of 1964. He retired from the Army in 1975 while in Germany and retired as a Sergeant 1st Class. They stayed in Germany, and Victor worked as a welder until he retired in 2000. They moved to Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, in 2004, and made their home there.

Victor enjoyed working on cars with his brother, going fishing, and loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed being a member of the Nativity American Legion Post 664.