Victor M. Runions
Sergeant Bluff, Iowa
Victor M. Runions, 83, of Sergeant Bluff, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at a local hospital.
Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, March 26, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Daniel Ropp of Mater Dei Parish, Nativity officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Army.
You have free articles remaining.
Victor Marcellus Runions was born a sharecropper's son on March 25, 1936, in Moorefield, W.V., to Howard and Lillian (Smith) Runions. He entered the United States Army in 1955 and served in the Korean War.
He met his lovely wife of 55 happy years at an establishment called the Guesthouse in Schopfloch, Germany, in 1962.
Victor and Lieselotte were married in April of 1964. He retired from the Army in 1975 while in Germany and retired as a Sergeant 1st Class. They stayed in Germany, and Victor worked as a welder until he retired in 2000. They moved to Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, in 2004, and made their home there.
Victor enjoyed working on cars with his brother, going fishing, and loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed being a member of the Nativity American Legion Post 664.
Victor is survived by his wife; his son, Mike of Germany; his daughter, Barbara (Derek) Jaques of Sergeant Bluff; his sister, Pollana DeVore of Cumberland, Md.; and three grandchildren, Alyssa, Sara, and Nicholas.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and two brothers.