Victoria Garner-Chaussee

Altoona, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Victoria Barbara Garner-Chaussee, 92 years young, of Altoona, formerly of Sioux City, went to meet her heavenly Father on Friday, March 8, 2019, after a short illness.
Services will be noon Saturday at Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church in Altoona. They family invites you to stay for a luncheon to be held after the funeral. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City, at a later date. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
She was known to many as "Grandma Vickie." Victoria was born on Oct. 25, 1926, in Baguio City, Philippines, to Tomas and Eugenia Estrada.
She married Doyle G Garner, a corporal in the United States Marine Corps, in Manila, Philippines. Their first child was born in the Philippines, and shortly after, Doyle was called back to the states. She came to the United States in 1950, where they were stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Doyle was called up to Korea, and they moved to Walthill, Neb., with Doyle's family. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Sioux City. She lived there for more than 45 years and raised her children there. In 1971, she married Vincent Michael Chaussee, affectionately called "Big Mike," who passed away in 1983. She retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield in Sioux City after 28 years. She then moved to Woodward, Iowa, after she married Paul H Friemel in 1991. After he passed away in 2008, she moved to Altoona, where she lived for 11 years.
She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church for more than 50 years and was a current member of Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church. She was a member of Catholic Daughters and many other organizations.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Miles, Michael Garner and Doylene Collins; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Cindee Garner-Floro.
Victoria's family requests donations and/or flowers be given to Taylor House Hospice, 3401 E. Douglas Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317.