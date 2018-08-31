Holstein, Iowa
ViLois L. Ellerbusch, 89, of Holstein, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital following an accidental fall.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein, with the Rev. Bob Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Holstein Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein.
ViLois was born on Jan. 27, 1929, on a farm near Kiron, Iowa, the daughter of Orris and Ethel (Bergin) Nordell. The family moved to Ida Grove, Iowa in 1942. She graduated from Ida Grove High School in 1946.
On Nov. 30, 1947, ViLois was united in marriage to Lester Ellerbusch at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. To this union three children were born, Dan, Lynette, and Donald. The couple farmed around the Holstein area their entire lives. In 2002, they moved into Holstein, where she lived at the time of her death.
At the age of 12, she began playing for several dance bands in the area. Her parents transported her to and from dances, chaperoning, and often driving her home on gravel roads late in the evenings. ViLois' love of music continued to bless many throughout her life. She often sang at weddings, funerals, and most joyfully, with her family around the piano.
ViLois lovingly baked countless birthday, wedding, anniversary, confirmation and graduation cakes for friends and family. She often gifted friends with a surprise Swedish pastry or a jar of her homemade jam. She cherished her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all of her family and friends. Her extravagant love, joy, gratitude, and love for Jesus impacted all in her path. Mom, Grandma Busch, and Aunt Vi was our rock, and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Dan of Holstein and special friend, Anita Strawn of Sioux City; daughter, Lynette and Tom Gilligan of Eagle, Neb.; and son, Don and Kellie Ellerbusch of Ashland, Neb.; grandchildren, (Dan's) Chad and Lisa Ellerbusch of Grimes, Iowa, Jason and special friend, Jessica Farenkamp, and Bryan Ellerbusch, all of Minneapolis, (Lynette's) Hans and Angel Erickson of Quilcene, Wash., and Cara Erickson and special friend, Trevor Allen of Portland, Ore., and (Don's) Daschel Ellerbusch of Ashland; and great-grandchildren, (Chad's) Jarrod and Ashlyn Ellerbusch, and (Hans') Kailey, Roxi, and Ava Erickson.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and grandson, Darren Ellerbusch.