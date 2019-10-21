Le Mars, Iowa
Vincent Henry Masuen, 93, of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Happy Siesta Care Center.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Oyens, Iowa, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Catherine’s Cemetery at Oyens. Graveside military honors will be conducted by American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a vigil prayer service and rosary at 5 p.m., all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Vince was born on Sept. 10, 1926, to Clemens and Josephine (Fettes) Masuen in Pipestone, Minn. He attended school in Pipestone and Oyens, Iowa. After graduating eighth grade at St. Catherine’s School in Oyens, he farmed with his dad. He later earned his high school GED. Vince served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from which he received an honorable discharge.
On May 21, 1955, he married Mary Haverkamp, and they made their home on the Masuen family farm near Oyens. Vince and Mary celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in May 2017. They were members of St. Catherine’s parish of Oyens and raised seven children on the farm. In 2000, Vince and Mary retired from the farm and moved into Le Mars. They joined St. James parish, and Vince volunteered for the Plymouth County Museum. He was also a member of the American Legion and the DAV.
Surviving Vince are his children, Ann Kaup of St. Louis, Mo., Judy (Andre) Limoges of Sioux City, Linda (Mike) Schroeder of Urbandale, Iowa, Pat (Scott) Hansen of Yankton, S.D., Denise (Jim) Mayne of West Des Moines, Iowa, Donna (Dan) Geier of Urbandale, Iowa, and Doug (Sue) on the family farm by Oyens; one sister-in-law, Martha Haverkamp of Remsen; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Vince was preceded in death by his wife on June 28, 2017; infant son, Anthony Mark; his parents; parents-in-law, Henry and Catherine Haverkamp; sisters, Margaret (Myron) Evans, Celeste (Roy) Smith, Marie (Joe) Heuertz, Catherine (Arnold) Evans and Zita Masuen; infant brother, Eugene Masuen; and in-laws, Helen (Bob) Nelson, and Clarence (Dorothy and Helen) Haverkamp.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Schroeder, Jordan Hansen, Drew Roemen, Will and Alex Geier and Jack Masuen.