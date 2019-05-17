{{featured_button_text}}

Whiting, Iowa

90, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Service: May 20 at 11 a.m., Whiting Christian Church. Burial: Harrison Cemetery. Visitation: May 19 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the church. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.

the life of: Vincent R. Willey
