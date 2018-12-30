Sioux City
Viola Esther Adams, 97, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Tom Murray officiating. Lunch will be served after the service, followed by interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Viola was born on June 20, 1921, in Tyndall, S.D., to George and Johanna (Hauck) Grimme. She graduated salutatorian from Tyndall High School in 1939 and then attended the National Business Training School.
Viola married Dillard Adams on May 20, 1944. He died on Oct. 31, 1969. She was employed at Cudahy Packing Company, Booth Fisheries, and retired from the City of Sioux City in 1986.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was a former deacon and a member of several church circles. In earlier years, she was a Sunday School teacher and a Girl Scout leader. Viola cared very much for her family, community, and doing things for others. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and playing cards.
Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Cooper of Crystal, Minn.; a son, Keith Adams of Wayne, Neb.; one sister, Wilma Garthright, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; one brother, Norman Grimme, of Buffalo, Minn.; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Alan Stroh, and his wife, Jenny, and sons, Jordan and Tyler, Ryan Stroh, and his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Emily, and Dyana Lewis, and her husband, Lonny, and daughter, Isabella, all of Minneapolis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dillard; an infant brother and sister; one sister, Vera Allner; two brothers, Eugene and Elvin Grimme; seven sisters-in-law, Patricia Grimme, Irene Davis, Nora Smith, Kathleen Adams, Ione Hoffman, Violet Grimme, and Martha Grimme; four brothers-in-law, Charles Garthright, Leroy Smith, George Hoffman, and Cecil Adams; great-grandson, Andrew Pitts; and son-in-law, Robert Cooper.