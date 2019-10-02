Whiting, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Viola E. Ethier, 86, of Whiting, formerly of Sioux City, peacefully passed away of natural causes while in the care of hospice on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Visitation, with family present, will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow immediately afterward at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Viola was born on Sept. 22, 1933, in Humphrey, Neb., to George Wemhoff and Agatha (Van Dyke) Wemhoff. Following the passing of her mother at an early age Viola joined the convent as Sister Mary Georgia and received her education from Loretto College in Colorado, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1956, and began her career as a registered nurse until her dispensation from the convent in 1963. Following her dispensation she moved to Sioux City and continued her nursing career at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Marian Heath Center and Mercy Health Center. Viola moved into a house in Sioux City and met her future husband, William Ethier, who lived across the street. On Feb. 12, 1966, they were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City.
Viola was very devoted to her faith and was a longtime member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. Because of her faith and love of life, Viola overcame many obstacles in her life, including being a survivor of ovarian cancer. She was a dedicated wife to her husband, William, of 51 years and a loving mother to her three boys, whom she was very proud of and talked about continuously. Viola was a well-respected nurse in Sioux City by her colleagues because of her dedication and knowledge, and was also known for her lighthearted sense of humor.
Viola was preceded in death by William, who devotedly cared for her at home for many years before she went into a nursing facility, as well as her parents, and siblings James Wemhoff and Sister Eileen Wemhoff.
Her children are Kirk Ethier and his wife Barbi of Whiting, Iowa, Gregory Ethier and his wife Angela of Dallas, Texas, and Todd Ethier and his wife Mary of St. Petersburg, Florida. Grandchildren are Ryan, Nicholas, Elle and Benjamin Ethier of Whiting, Iowa; Bailey and Julia Ethier of Dallas, Texas; and Joshua Ethier of St Petersburg, Florida.
Casket bearers for the service will be Kirk Ethier and his son Ryan Ethier, Greg Ethier and his son Bailey Ethier, and Todd Ethier and his son Joshua Ethier.
To plant a tree in memory of Viola Ethier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.