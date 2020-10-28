Viola M. Gengler

Remsen, Iowa

Viola Madge Gengler, 94, of Remsen, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Masks will be required and social distancing restrictions will be followed in the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation with the family, keeping to social distancing restrictions, will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume one hour prior the service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online and the funeral can be viewed after at www.fischfh.com.

Ole was born on Aug. 11, 1926, in Moville, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Claira (Strackbein) Baker. Ole was raised and educated in Pierson, Iowa, until the sixth grade and then moved to Remsen and graduated in 1944 from Remsen Union.

On Feb. 7, 1949, she married Joe Gengler at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. The couple farmed south of Remsen until moving into town in August 1984. Joe passed away on July 29, 2013. Ole was blessed to remain independently in her home.