Hawarden, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Viola S. Bremmer, 92, of Hawarden, formerly of Sioux City, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, S.D.
A funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Larkin Chapel of Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North, with Pastor David Halaas of St. Mark Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Logan Park Cemetery.
Viola, the daughter of Guy and Ellen (Morris) Plantz, was born Oct. 24, 1926, in Sioux City. On Dec. 24, 1944, Viola married Wayne Bremmer. The couple made their home in Sioux City and raised nine children. Wayne died on June 9, 1978. Viola lived in Sioux City until 2006, when she moved to Hawarden.
She was a homemaker and loved to sew and do embroidering. Viola was a creative person who loved cooking and baking, flower gardening, spending time in her swing and listening to country music.
Viola is survived by four sons, Denny and Marlene Bremmer of Fowler, Ind., Rodney and Linda Bremmer of Hampton, Va., Larry and Chris Bremmer of Sergeant Bluff, and Brian and Jayne Bremmer of Hawarden; five daughters, Shirley Butcher of Seattle, Wash., Sharlene and Orvis Julch of Sioux City, Susan and Ron Cook of Sioux City, Nancy Rodgers of Le Mars, Iowa, and Sherry Grieve of North Sioux City; 27 grandkids and numerous great-grandkids; and two sisters, Mary Bottjen of Sioux City and Bonnie Van Houten of Battle Creek, Iowa.