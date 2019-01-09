Sioux City
Viola M. "Snooks' Pierson, 94, of the Leeds neighborhood in Sioux City, passed away on Jan. 6, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
She had unconditional love for her entire family and always made you feel special. She also had a homemade chicken and noodle recipe none will ever duplicate.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Jeannie and Chris; her daughter-in-law, Joanne; her cherished siblings, Nadine, Punch and Dick; her precious grandchildren, Julie, Kendra, Steven, Ben, and Sam; and seven great-grandchildren, Christan, Cole, Mark, Kia, Avery, Payton and Carter.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Pierson; and her sons, Kenny and Stevie Pierson.