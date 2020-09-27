× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Violet Lucille Altemus

Correctionville, Iowa

Violet Lucille Altemus, 103, of Correctionville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Correctionville Specialty Care facility.

Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville, with Pastors Carl Benge and Sheryl K. Ashley officiating. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery, rural Correctionville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests the wearing of masks for the safety of the family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville.

Violet Lucille (Utesch) Altemus was born Dec. 11, 1916, at her family's farm in Correctionville, to William and Mary Cleo (Parks) Utesch. She graduated from Correctionville High School in 1933.

Violet was married to Franklin Rugh Altemus on Sept. 14, 1933. She was a dedicated farm wife and very involved in church and the community. Her lunches in the field and during thrashing were delicious.