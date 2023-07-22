Virgil Anson 'Butch' Heiner

Sioux City

Virgil Anson "Butch" Heiner, 84, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at his daughter Tristan's home surrounded by his family.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at River Hills Church in South Sioux City with Pastor Kevin Roach, officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Butch was born on March 3, 1939, in Sioux City to Virgil and Alice (Caselton) Heiner. On Aug. 6, 1960, he married Sharon Kay Mann in Sioux City.

Butch served our nation in the United States Navy, where he reached the rank of Engineman in his role as an Evaporator Operator. He also earned a Good Conduct Medal during his time in the service.

He worked for over 30 years at Walensky Lumber in Sioux City, and following his retirement he continued to work full-time at Walmart in their Lawn and Garden department in Longmont, Colo., until the age of 78 before relocating back to Sioux City and completely retiring.

In his free time, Butch enjoyed fishing, gardening, washing and waxing his truck, working on cars, and watching football.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Heiner of Sioux City; his children Tony (Janette) Heiner of Cheyenne, Wyo., Timothy (Sara) Heiner of Jackson, Neb., Tracy Heiner of Longmont, Colo., Tammy (Jerome) Bunkers of Longmont, Tristan (Travis) Pyzel of Sioux City, and Kimberly Rodgers of Forrest City, Ark.; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Keith (Carolyn) Heiner of Kansas City, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Russel Heiner; brother, LeRoy Heiner; and sister, Beverly Zagozan.

Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Sara Heiner, Briana Ulrich, Elisabeth Heiner, Briston Foster, Austin Heiner, ShayLee Bunkers, Timothy V. Heiner, Aleck Heiner, Avery Hazel, Walter Messerlie, Lathan Bunkers, Alexsis Hazel, Kaylie Heiner, Treyten Bunkers, Anson Ulrich, Quinn Cardona, Paislee Ulrich, Nadia Cardona, Kendall Whelchel, and Winslow Foster.