Alton, Iowa
Virgil C. Plathe, 89, of Alton, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, Iowa.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Alton. Graveside military honors will be conducted by American Legion Floyd Post 200 of Alton. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., all at the church in Alton. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Virgil was born March 23, 1930, to Nick and Angeline (Herrig) Plathe in Granville, Iowa, where he was raised and received his education from St. Josephs School. He then joined the U.S. Army from Oct. 1952 to Nov. 1954, when he was honorably discharged.
On May 16, 1955, Virgil married Joyce Neuroth at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville. While living in Granville, he worked at various farming operations. The couple later moved to Alton, where Virgil worked at Alton Premium Feeds and then Diamond Vogel Paint in Orange City, Iowa, where he worked until his retirement.
Virgil was a member of St. Mary’s Church and the church choir. He was also a member of the Alton Fire Department from 1964 to 1974 and American Legion Floyd Post 200. He enjoyed playing the guitar with his group, The Mama and the Fathers.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Alton; three sons, Kevin (Pam) of Alton, Nick (Linda) of Alton, and Reed (Susie) of Le Mars, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, Bryce (Heather) Plathe of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, Travis Plathe, Lance (Jenni) Plathe, Shannon (Dan) Kramer, and Angela (Justin) VanderSchaaf, all of Alton, Jesse Plathe of Iowa City, Iowa, Caitlin Plathe of Iowa City, Kyle (Heather) Plathe of Le Mars, Matthew (Alicia) Plathe of Dallas Center, Iowa, and Trace Plathe of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 14 great-grandchildren, Avery, Gavin, Sophee, Sidnee, Parker, Gia, Larkin, Hunter, Payton, Alec, Derrin, Cole, Owen and Olive; siblings, Mark Plathe and Maro (Rosalie) Plathe, all of Granville; in-laws, Virginia Wagner of Denver, Colo., Julie Spieler of Beaver Dam, Wis., Gene Neuroth of Indianapolis, Ind., Bill (Sarah) Rawlings of Sioux City, Charles (Jean) Neuroth of Le Mars, Dave (Geraldine) Neuroth of Le Mars, Paul (Carrie) Neuroth of Walterboro, S.C., Lee (Marilyn) Hammond of Bonney Lake, Wash., Rodney (Paula) Neuroth of Aiken, S.C., and Tim (Connie) Neuroth of Webster City, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick (Angeline) Plathe; his son, Robert Plathe; sister, Bertille (Roman) Budden; parents-in-law, Joseph (Rose) Neuroth; in-laws, JoAnn Plathe, Donald (Jackie) Neuroth, Reynold Wagner, Joseph Spieler, Clifford (Pat) Neuroth, Corita Neuroth, Theeann Brzuchalski, Joseph Neuroth and Partick Neuroth; and one nephew, Jim Budden.
Pallbearers will be Bryce, Travis, Lance, Kyle, Matthew, Trace and Jesse Plathe.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Orange City Home Health and Hospice, 1000 Lincoln Circle S.E., Orange City, Iowa 51041.